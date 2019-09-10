Angry scenes in Londonderry's Creggan estate
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Creggan violence: Stones and petrol bombs thrown at police

There were angry scenes as youths threw stones and petrol bombs at police in Londonderry's Creggan estate on Monday.

Police had been conducting security searches in the area, targeting dissident republican group the New IRA.

Read more here.

  • 10 Sep 2019