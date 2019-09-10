Angry scenes in Londonderry's Creggan estate

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Creggan violence: Stones and petrol bombs thrown at police
There were angry scenes as youths threw stones and petrol bombs at police in Londonderry's Creggan estate on Monday.
Police had been conducting security searches in the area, targeting dissident republican group the New IRA.
-
10 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-49649296/creggan-violence-stones-and-petrol-bombs-thrown-at-policeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window