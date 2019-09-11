Sinn Féin 'could get more' from £1.5m donor's will
David Morton, the friend of a man who left 1.5 million pounds to Sinn Féin says the party could get even more money from his will.

Englishman Billy Hampton, 82, left the money to the party to hit back at the British establishment, according to his friends. Mr Morton spoke to BBC NI Investigation's Correspondent Kevin Magee.

