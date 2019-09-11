Chief Constable worried about dissident threat
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Chief Constable Simon Byrne worried about dissident threat

Police "struck lucky" when they found a bomb in Londonderry on Monday night, the chief constable has said.

Officers believe the New IRA planted the device, which was designed to murder police, in Creggan.

Mr Byrne added he was concerned dissident republicans were using a "range of tactics" and that their activity had increased.

  • 11 Sep 2019