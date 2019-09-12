Ryanair and Aer Lingus cut some Belfast routes
Two airlines are cutting routes at both Belfast International and Belfast City airports.

Ryanair is understood to have reduced a number of services at Aldergrove this winter.

Aer Lingus has confirmed it will no longer be offering two routes at Belfast City Airport from next summer.

The Belfast airports have both expressed their disappointment at the flight cuts.

