McKeown killers lay in wait for nearly an hour
In newly-released CCTV footage, a dark blue VW Passat car is seen driving into Dewart's service station in Waringstown at 18:23 BST on 19 August.
The car left the filling station 56 minutes later.
The 54-year-old was found dead in his silver BMW behind Dewart's shortly before 21:00 BST.
12 Sep 2019
