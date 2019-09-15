Media player
'I want to buy a cake for a total stranger'
To celebrate his daughter's first birthday, Hannah's daddy bought a cake for a total stranger in her memory.
Watch his story about why he hopes a random act of kindness can help others.
Read more about the Brontë's story here: A random 'slice' of birthday kindness.
15 Sep 2019
