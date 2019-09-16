Bethany Survivors speak out
Video

Bethany Home: Survivor says he'll keep fighting for redress

Two survivors of the Bethany Home in Dublin have called for an apology from the Irish state and Church of Ireland for their ill-treatment.

James Fenning, 78, who lives in County Antrim, and Paul Graham, 80, based in Sydney, said their lives have been blighted.

Mr Graham said he'll keep fighting for the Irish government to recognise survivors of the home.

