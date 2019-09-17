'She's now at rest'

Media player
Nazareth House: Final resting place for six-year-old orphan
Susan McCann was an orphaned child who lived in Nazareth House in Belfast.
She was with a foster family in February 1963 when she disappeared. She was found drowned in the Bog Meadows a few days later.
Former residents of the home have now ensured she has a proper resting place.
17 Sep 2019
