Businessman 'bundled into the boot' of a car
Video

Kevin Lunney 'bundled into boot' of car, say police

A prominent businessman has been abducted in County Fermanagh before being beaten and left at the side of a road in the Republic of Ireland.

Kevin Lunney, 50, a director of Quinn Industrial Holdings, was driving from work to his home in Kinawley when he was attacked.

He was found 22 miles (35km) away beside a road in County Cavan.

PSNI Supt Clive Beatty said: "His injuries are severe and savage. Although not life threatening, they will definitely be life changing."

  • 18 Sep 2019