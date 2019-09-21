'If it doesn't look right, don't trust it'

Video

Young people in Northern Ireland have been learning the dangers of online scams thanks to a new initiative.

The Scamwise Champion scheme helps them learn how to spot scams, report them and educate their family and friends.

It is currently being run in collaboration with Girlguiding Ulster, The Scouts, The Boys’ Brigade, The Girls’ Brigade, Scouting Ireland and Catholic Guides.

PSNI Ch Supt Simon Walls says the project is "not about scaring our young people, but empowering them to safely use the internet".