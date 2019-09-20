“I believed they weren’t going to let us out alive”

Video

Fourteen men say they were subjected to "deep interrogation" by the British Army during their detention in Northern Ireland in 1971.

The men said they were subjected to five techniques: Being hooded; made to stand in a stress position against a wall; being beaten if they fell; being forced to listen to constant loud static noise; and being deprived of sleep, food and water.

They also said they were hooded and thrown from helicopters a short distance off the ground - having been told they were hundreds of feet in the air.

In 2014, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) decided there was not enough evidence to warrant an investigation.

On Friday, the group, who have become known as the Hooded Men, won the latest stage of a legal battle to force an investigation into their alleged torture.

One of the men, Francis McGuigan, told BBC News NI his story.

Video Journalist: Niall McCracken