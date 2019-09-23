Homes damaged by severe flooding in County Tyrone
Sion Mills: Homes damaged by severe flooding in County Tyrone

Several residents had to leave their homes due to flooding in the County Tyrone village of Sion Mills on Sunday evening.

More than 100 calls were made to the government's flooding help line as water levels rose after heavy rain.

Video footage filmed by Jonny Collins.

