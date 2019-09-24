'I would like to have been more effective'

Video

A man who helped arm the IRA has admitted links to major bomb attacks, including one which targeted Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in 1984.

Patrick Ryan, a former priest from Tipperary, has given an interview to a BBC Spotlight series on the Troubles.

Mrs Thatcher once described him as having an "expert knowledge of bombing".

Asked if she was right to connect him to events like the Brighton bomb, he replied: "One hundred per cent."