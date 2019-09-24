Media player
Supreme Court: Sinn Féin says 'Boris Johnson should go'
Sinn Féin vice president Michelle O'Neill said Boris Johnson should resign in the wake of Tuesday's Supreme Court ruling.
The court made the decision against Prime Minister Boris Johnson's suspension - or prorogation - of Parliament.
24 Sep 2019
