'It's a step into the political realm by judges'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Supreme Court: DUP says ruling is 'a step into the political realm by judges'
Democratic Unionist Party deputy leader Nigel Dodds said the Supreme Court ruling is a "step into the political realm" by its judges.
The court made the decision against Prime Minister Boris Johnson's suspension - or prorogation - of Parliament.
-
24 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-49813780/supreme-court-dup-says-ruling-is-a-step-into-the-political-realm-by-judgesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window