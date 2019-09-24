Media player
'The tariffs will wipe out total profitability'
A leading dairy co-operative has warned that a no-deal Brexit would "wipe out" profitability in the dairy sector.
Nick Whelan, chief executive of Dale Farm, said steep EU export tariffs in the event of a no-deal would crush the sector.
Dale Farm is owned by 1,250 dairy farmers in Northern Ireland and Great Britain.
The remarks are the clearest warning yet of the impact of a no-deal Brexit for NI's key agri-food industry.
Read more here: No-deal Brexit would 'wipe out' profit in dairy sector
