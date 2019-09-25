'This is a body blow for Ballymena'

Video

Wrightbus has entered administration putting a large number of jobs at risk.

The company is suffering from cash flow problems and had been seeking investment or a new owner.

The firm, which is the last UK-owned bus manufacturer, is best known for building the New Routemaster, known as the 'Boris Bus'.

North Antrim MP Ian Paisley said it was a "body blow" for Ballymena.

