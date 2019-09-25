'This is a body blow for Ballymena'

Media player
Wrightbus: Ian Paisley says administration 'a body blow for Ballymena'
Wrightbus has entered administration putting a large number of jobs at risk.
The company is suffering from cash flow problems and had been seeking investment or a new owner.
The firm, which is the last UK-owned bus manufacturer, is best known for building the New Routemaster, known as the 'Boris Bus'.
North Antrim MP Ian Paisley said it was a "body blow" for Ballymena.
Read more here: Wrightbus: Job loss fears as firm 'enters administration'
25 Sep 2019
