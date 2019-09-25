Media player
Simon Byrne confirms PSNI is examining Patrick Ryan's IRA claims
A former priest's admission of involvement in IRA bomb attacks is being examined by the PSNI, the chief constable has confirmed.
Patrick Ryan from County Limerick told BBC Spotlight he was linked to major IRA attacks, including the 1984 Brighton bomb.
At a cross-border crime conference, PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne confirmed a senior officer is examining a "specific line of inquiry".
25 Sep 2019
