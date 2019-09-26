'Hard border will incentivise dissident republicans'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'Hard border will incentivise dissident republicans'

Independent unionist MP Sylvia Hermon has warned about the prospect of greater dissident republican violence and the potential for a loyalist backlash in a no-deal Brexit.

Lady Hermon was speaking in the Commons on Thursday.

The North Down MP said that leaving the EU with no agreement would embolden Sinn Féin to campaign for a border poll.

She said this would threaten Northern Ireland's position in the UK.

  • 26 Sep 2019