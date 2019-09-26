'It would be fantastic if Stormont got running'

Video

Boris Johnson has said the role he envisages for NI politicians in approving an alternative to the Irish border backstop is one of the reasons why it would be "fantastic" if power-sharing was restored to Stormont.

Mr Johnson told the BBC he did not see any reason to hold a border poll.

The prime minister said the problem with the backstop is that the existing power lies with the EU.

Read more here: Brexit: Boris Johnson outlines vision for border backstop alternative