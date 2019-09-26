Ex-Wrightbus worker begins job search

Video

Mervyn Wilkinson worked for Wrightbus for 16 years. On Wednesday, he was made redundant along with 1,200 of his colleagues as the firm entered administration.

On Thursday morning, he was one of many former employees from the County Antrim company searching for a new job in Ballymena.

He spoke to BBC News NI's Sara Girvin as he began his job search.

