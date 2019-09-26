Boris Johnson 'very sad' over Wrightbus administration

Video

Boris Johnson has said he is "very sad" that the County Antrim bus manufacturer, Wrightbus, has gone into administration.

The prime minister added that the government will do what it can to help after 1,200 job losses at the Ballymena firm.

He also told BBC News NI's political editor Mark Devenport that there were "big plans" for the Belfast shipyard, Harland and Wolff.

