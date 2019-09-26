The largest cruise ship to dock in Belfast
A little bit of nautical history was made on Thursday when the MSC Meraviglia docked at Belfast Harbour.

It's the largest cruise ship ever to stop in Northern Ireland.

Michael Robinson, the Harbour's Port Director, said the move "really puts Northern Ireland on the map as a cruise destination".

Video journalist: Tori Watson

