Video

Jack Lowe is travelling to every lifeboat station in the UK and Ireland taking unique photographs.

Using wet plate collodion - a Victorian process - he captures images on glass of the buildings, location and volunteers.

He has spent five years on the road and has captured all 10 of the lifeboat stations in Northern Ireland - as well as more than half of all the stations in the UK.

Lowe says his work aims to highlight "a slice of life" that can be taken for granted.

Video journalist: Tori Watson