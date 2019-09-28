Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
RNLI photography: Jack Lowe photographs UK's lifeboat stations
Jack Lowe is travelling to every lifeboat station in the UK and Ireland taking unique photographs.
Using wet plate collodion - a Victorian process - he captures images on glass of the buildings, location and volunteers.
He has spent five years on the road and has captured all 10 of the lifeboat stations in Northern Ireland - as well as more than half of all the stations in the UK.
Lowe says his work aims to highlight "a slice of life" that can be taken for granted.
Video journalist: Tori Watson
-
28 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-49856159/rnli-photography-jack-lowe-photographs-uk-s-lifeboat-stationsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window