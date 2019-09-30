Media player
QUB: Gay students electrocuted 'to cure homosexuality'
John, not his real name, underwent electrical aversion therapy at Queen's University, Belfast, while a student in the 1960s.
The Presbyterian student was shown pictures of naked men and given electric shocks if he was aroused.
A spokesperson for the university has expressed regret for the use of aversion therapy.
Video by Niall McCracken and Peter Hamill.
