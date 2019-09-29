Video

A priest has described the attack on Kevin Lunney as "a modern form of crucifixion" to his congregation.

Kevin Lunney, a director of Quinn Industrial Holdings, was driving from work to his home in Kinawley when he was abducted on 17 September.

Fr Oliver O'Reilly was speaking to churchgoers in Ballyconnell, County Cavan.

