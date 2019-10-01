Video

The collapse of Ballymena bus builder Wrightbus has left about 1,200 former employees out of work.

While discussions to buy the company are ongoing, a jobs fair has taken place in Ballymena.

It was hoped several hundred posts would be on offer. But the response from the manufacturing industry to the workers' predicament saw that number grow to nearly 2,000.

One worker said: "It’s strike while the iron is hot, I’m just going to try and get in there."