'I did it for women who will be affected by this'

Abortion: Ruling on NI law a turning point for women, says Sarah Ewart
Northern Ireland's abortion law breaches the UK's human rights commitments, the High Court has ruled.
The case was taken in Belfast by Sarah Ewart, who challenged the law after she was denied a termination.
The judge said she ruled in Mrs Ewart's favour because it was not right to ask another woman to relive the trauma that she had experienced.
Mrs Ewart said the ruling was a "turning point for women" in their campaign against "outdated laws".
03 Oct 2019
