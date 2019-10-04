Media player
Brexit, boating and the border
Boating in border country feels like the essence of tranquillity.
The sense of relaxation draws visitors - particularly from Germany and central Europe - to return year after year to the Shannon-Erne waterway.
Amid the simplicity of life on the water - you can also see the complexity of the issue which has stalled Brexit.
It's possible to cruise on the border itself - where one river bank is in Northern Ireland and the other side is the Irish Republic.
