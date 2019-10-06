Meet Belfast's newest superstar DJs

Media player
The Belfast DJ sessions for people with learning disabilities
Have you ever wondered what it would take to become a superstar DJ?
Some of Belfast’s newest mixmasters are getting feet tapping and hips shaking at the Black Box’s Black Moon club night.
The DJs are trainees on a course designed for people with learning disabilities.
"It's been really good fun and it's always good to see the people on the dancefloor," said trainee Mark Armstrong.
06 Oct 2019
