Meet Belfast's newest superstar DJs
Video

The Belfast DJ sessions for people with learning disabilities

Have you ever wondered what it would take to become a superstar DJ?

Some of Belfast’s newest mixmasters are getting feet tapping and hips shaking at the Black Box’s Black Moon club night.

The DJs are trainees on a course designed for people with learning disabilities.

"It's been really good fun and it's always good to see the people on the dancefloor," said trainee Mark Armstrong.

  • 06 Oct 2019