'I was a stranger in my body'

Women in Northern Ireland are not getting a good deal from the health service, according to the head of the support charity Endometriosis UK.

Endometriosis is a condition that occurs when tissue similar to the lining of the womb grows in other places, such as the fallopian tubes, ovaries or along the pelvis.

It affects about one in 10 women.

Figures show the number waiting for a gynaecology outpatient appointment has more than doubled in seven years.

A spokesperson on behalf of health and social care in NI said the waiting times were "unacceptable" and a new service model is being developed.

Sarah McCann tells the BBC she waited a decade for a diagnosis.