Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Badger baiting tackled with new measures
Groups such as the USPCA and the Northern Ireland Badger Group are stepping up their efforts to combat badger baiting.
Hundreds of badgers are estimated to be killed every year by badger baiters, yet no-one has been convicted in five years.
Volunteers are now installing CCTV and signage in badger-baiting hotspots to try to stop the illegal practice.
-
08 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window