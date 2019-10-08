CCTV installed to target badger baiting
Badger baiting tackled with new measures

Groups such as the USPCA and the Northern Ireland Badger Group are stepping up their efforts to combat badger baiting.

Hundreds of badgers are estimated to be killed every year by badger baiters, yet no-one has been convicted in five years.

Volunteers are now installing CCTV and signage in badger-baiting hotspots to try to stop the illegal practice.

