'To be turfed out is total madness'

A police firearms officer, suspended from his role for refusing to shave his beard, has said he feels "vindicated" after an employment tribunal ruled he had been discriminated against.
In 2017, the PSNI brought in a new health and safety policy requiring male officers to be clean shaven.
Constable Gordon Downey claimed he had been discriminated against, a view supported by an employment tribunal.
Constable Downey said: "To be turfed out of the unit, with little or no notice, for refusal to shave off a moustache, which doesn't affect the equipment I've been issued with, is total madness."
08 Oct 2019
