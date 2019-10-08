Media player
Universal credit: 'I had never used a food bank'
A working mother from Bangor, County Down, had to turn to a food bank to help feed her family when delays to her benefits left her in debt.
Sabrina Lilley's marriage broke down in November last year changing her circumstances for working tax credits.
She was moved to the new Universal Credit system but had to wait eight weeks for the money to come through.
"I've never used a food bank so it was actually really hard to ask for help," she told BBC News NI.
08 Oct 2019
