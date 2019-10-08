'Ireland and EU working flat out for Brexit deal'

Media player
Brexit: No-deal 'will never be Ireland's choice'
The Irish foreign minister has said his government and the EU are "working flat out" to achieve a Brexit deal.
Simon Coveney's comment came after a Downing Street source said German Chancellor Angela Merkel told Boris Johnson a deal based on the UK's latest offer was "overwhelmingly unlikely".
Mr Coveney said a "lot of misinformation" was being reported.
08 Oct 2019
