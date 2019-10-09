Government 'will support agriculture if no-deal Brexit happens'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Government 'will support agriculture if no deal happens'

The government is prepared to support the agricultural sector if needed in a no-deal Brexit, a cabinet minister has said.

Defra secretary Theresa Villiers met representatives of NI's agri-food industry in Belfast on Wednesday.

Her comments follow stark warnings from the industry about the potential impact of a no-deal.

She said she had heard the "doomsday" prediction from the dairy sector.

  • 09 Oct 2019