Wrightbus deal: What's the latest?
The owner of the Wrightbus factory has said he has not been able to reach a deal to sell it to a new owner.

Jeff Wright said that the sticking point had been farmland he does not consider part of the factory site.

BBC News NI Economics and Business editor John Campbell has the latest on the lengthy negotiations.

  • 10 Oct 2019