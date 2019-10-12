Video

A new state-of-the-art aviation suite has been installed at Belfast Met's Castlereagh campus.

The mock cabin is designed to enable students, studying cabin crew and aviation operations, to get hands-on experience.

Course co-ordinator Sharon Rolt has worked in the aviation industry for 27 years.

She said while there had been "some turbulence" in recent weeks, "there are still plenty of future career prospects".

"You have to wear many hats when you're a cabin crew member," said Ms Rolt.

"Health and safety, disruptive passengers - the perception that you are just a 'trolley dolly' is not true at all."