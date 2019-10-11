Presbyterian Church dismisses elder in same-sex marriage
The Presbyterian Church has dismissed a long-serving church elder as he is in a same-sex marriage.

Steven Smyrl has been removed as an elder from Christ Church Sandymount in south Dublin - a role he has held since 2007.

Mr Smyrl told BBC News NI that the church's decision was "like a kick to the stomach".

