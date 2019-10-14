Police condemn ''despicable' west Belfast shooting
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Police condemn 'despicable' west Belfast shooting

The young son of a man who was shot in both ankles in a "brutal paramilitary-style attack" in west Belfast had to run for get help for his father.

The victim, who is in his 40s, was shot after three masked men forced their way into his home in Brooke Drive at 22:40 BST on Saturday.

He was told to lie down before being shot in the ankles, police said.

  • 14 Oct 2019