Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Police condemn 'despicable' west Belfast shooting
The young son of a man who was shot in both ankles in a "brutal paramilitary-style attack" in west Belfast had to run for get help for his father.
The victim, who is in his 40s, was shot after three masked men forced their way into his home in Brooke Drive at 22:40 BST on Saturday.
He was told to lie down before being shot in the ankles, police said.
-
14 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-50040557/police-condemn-despicable-west-belfast-shootingRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window