'This decision goes against Good Friday Agreement'

People born in Northern Ireland remain British citizens according to the law, even if they identify as Irish, tribunal judges have determined.

In 2017, NI woman Emma De Souza won a case against the Home Office after it deemed she was British when her US-born husband applied for a residence card.

The Good Friday Agreement allows people to identify as British, Irish or both.

But on Monday an immigration tribunal upheld an appeal of the case, brought by the Home Office.