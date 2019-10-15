Schoolgirl's Braille books made by prisoners
Fivemiletown schoolgirl's Braille books made by Maghaberry prisoners

Prisoners at Maghaberry Prison have produced 100 books in Braille to support Fivemiletown girl Eryn Kirkpatrick.

Eryn was born with the rare condition septo-optic dysplasia, which has left her completely blind and also affects her growth.

She has been given reading books, maths and English text and exercise books.

