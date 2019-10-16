Consent 'must respect Good Friday Agreement'

Video

The DUP MP Sammy Wilson says any customs deal that affects Northern Ireland has to have the consent of the assembly and that must be done on a cross-community vote.

Sammy Wilson made the comments as he questioned the Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay during a House of Commons committee hearing .

The East Antrim MP said: "All I really want to hear from you today is that the terms of the Good Friday Agreement, which everyone seems to want to defend, will be the terms on which consent for opting into arrangements which diminish the powers of the NI assembly, which will treat NI differently to rest of UK.

"That consent be sought on the basis of the Good Friday Agreement."

Mr Wilson said UK and EU negotiators "need to respect the agreement".

Mr Barclay said the government had a "commitment to find solutions which were compatible to the Good Friday Agreement".

