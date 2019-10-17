NI secretary denies government has abandoned DUP

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Brexit: DUP has not been abandoned, says NI secretary
The Northern Ireland secretary has denied the government has "abandoned" the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) after the UK and EU agreed a new Brexit deal.
The DUP, which has supported the minority Conservative government since 2017, said it remained opposed to the deal.
But Julian Smith said: "We have abandoned nobody. No deal is not in the interests of Northern Ireland, a deal is in the best interests of Northern Ireland.
"If you have got Northern Ireland's best interests at heart, then vote for this deal."
17 Oct 2019
