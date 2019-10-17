Jean McConville's family disappointed by verdict
Jean McConville's children say they are "bitterly disappointed" by verdict

The family of IRA murder victim Jean McConville have spoken outside court after a former senior IRA leader was found not guilty of soliciting their mother's murder.

Mrs McConville, a mother of 10, was murdered and secretly buried by the IRA in 1972.

The family said the failed prosecution is likely to be the closest they ever get to justice.

