Delivering library books on a tiny island
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Book Week NI: Delivering library books on Rathlin Island

Rathlin Island has a population of about 150 people, half of whom use a mobile library service.

Books are delivered by William Galloway from NI Libraries, who travels to the island off Northern Ireland's north coast once a month.

With no permanent library or bookshop on the island, the service provides a lifeline for bookworms.

Video journalist: Eve Rosato

  • 18 Oct 2019
Go to next video: Book Week NI: Young Reporters talk about their favourite books