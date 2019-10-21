The caring car wash

Media player
A car wash in Londonderry is employing adults with learning disabilities to offer them work experience and the opportunity to earn a wage.
Destined is a voluntary charitable organisation which runs the car wash out of the Foyle Valley Railway museum.
The scheme is designed to help empower adults with learning disabilities to become more socially involved in their community.
The car wash employs over 40 people and many of the workers say they have developed great friendships through being involved in the scheme.
Video journalist: Michael McBride
21 Oct 2019
