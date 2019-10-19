PM says deal does not breach principle of consent

Video

The prime minister has dismissed suggestions that his Brexit deal breached the principle of consent.

"In all frankness I do think it a pity that it is thought necessary for one side or the other of the debate in Northern Ireland to have a veto on those arrangements," Boris Johnson told MPs.

He argued that the Brexit referendum had taken place on a straight majority basis, adding: "I think that principle should be applied elsewhere, I see no reason why it should not apply in Northern Ireland as well."