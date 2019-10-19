Media player
Lady Hermon wants 'clear guarantee' on Brexit deal
Independent unionist MP for North Down, Lady Sylvia Hermon, has asked for a "clear guarantee" on the new Brexit deal.
She said she wanted a "guarantee that there is nothing in this deal, this new Brexit deal, which undermines or weakens the constitutional status of Northern Ireland".
Lady Hermon said there was "anger" in Northern Ireland's unionist community over Boris Johnson's deal and told the prime minister not to "quote Lord Trimble" to her.
19 Oct 2019
