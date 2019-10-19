'The integrity of the union is our priority'

Video

The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) has voted for a proposal that could delay Brexit until all necessary UK laws are passed in Parliament.

Before the vote, the party's deputy leader Nigel Dodds told the Commons that the party's focus was on the integrity of the union.

MPs voted by 322 to 306 to pass the so-called Letwin amendment to the government's Brexit deal, inflicting a blow to the prime minster's proposals.

It is not clear when Number 10 will now hold a meaningful vote on its deal.

